Tri-City United High School held its National Honors Society Induction Ceremony Wednesday, April 28 in the TCU Performing Arts Center.
With the 24 inductees, this puts TCU High School at 57 total NHS members grades in grades 10 through 12 for the remaining weeks of the school year.
The program included an introduction/welcome by TCU senior Arya Menk, a ceremonial address by NHS President Jack Erickson, and principal's address by TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer. Members participated in a candle lighting ceremony, a call to new inductees, and a pledge.