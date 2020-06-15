Elizabeth Oys and Ridley Schwartz of Lonsdale, graduated from Iowa State University following the spring 2020 semester.
Oys graduated magna cum laude and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy and a Bachelor of Science degree in global resource systems. Schwartz, an honors program member, graduated summa cum laude and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.