December 15
• Took information of a lost dog on Second Ave. NW. Dog was later located and returned home.
• Received report of a portable fish house in the traffic lane causing a road hazard on Independence Ave. Officer located the fish house on the roadway. Owner arrived on scene and removed.
December 16
• Responded to an alarm at Casey’s on Central St. East. Alarm set off by employee, false alarm.
• Received report of a possible injured fox on Central St. East. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the fox.
• Received an ordinance complaint on Ninth Ave. NE. Officer observed an ordinance violation, property owner advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of First Ave. SE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Verbal only, officer mediated and advised parties involved.
December 17
• Received request to check the welfare of a child that missed the bus on Main St. South. Officer located the child and advised. Child returned home to a parent.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male that shot at a vehicle with an airsoft gun on Second Ave. SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle. Incident under investigation.
• Received report of an unwanted intoxicated male at a residence on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Male left prior to officer arrival.
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle on Third Ave. NW. Officer located the vehicle which belong to owners of property in the area.
• Responded to a domestic on 12th Ave. NE. Verbal only, parties advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer made contact with the caller who accidentally dialed 911.
• Attempted warrant service on Hawaii St. SE, no contact.
• Officer cited an adult male for possession of marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a traffic stop on Independence Ave.
December 18
• Took a past action theft report on Railway St. NW.
• Responded to a medical on Delaware St. SW.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Cottonwood St. NE. Female transported to the hospital.
• Responded to a domestic on 10th Ave. NE. Verbal only, parties separated for the evening.
December 19
• Received a 911 hang-up on 10th Ave. NE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received report of an unwanted person at an address on 10th Ave. NE, parties advised of options.
December 20
• Received report of a found folder with papers on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Folder returned to owner.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 12th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the caller which was an accidental dial.
• Took a past action report of a vehicle being tampered with on Deer Ridge Ct. NW.
• Assisted with a property dispute on 10th Ave. NE. Advised civil.
• Attempted warrant service on First Ave. SE, no contact.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. NE.
December 21
• Assisted with a civil issue over property on Third Ave. NW.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at the Lonsdale Elementary School on Idaho St. SW, information only.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Deer Ridge Ct. NW. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Responded to a disturbance/unwanted person on Third Ave. NW. Party left upon officer request.
• Received report of a loose dog on 11th Ave. NE. Dog returned to owner who was advised of city code.
• Received request from the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept. to attempt contact with a male on Seventh Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the male who was advised to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a 911 hang-up on Gibbon Ave. On call back, caller stated it was an accidental dial.
• Received request for an escort on 10th Ave. NE, escort provided.