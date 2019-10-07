The Czech Heritage Club hosts a presentation by Fred Simon — Getting to know the country of my ancestors and its people, the Czech Republic and my story — at 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 15 at the Lonsdale Library.
Six of Simon's great-grandparents emigrated from Bohemia in the 1860s. Since in 1999, Simon has made five trips to the Czech Republic. He has had stories published twice in the Nase Rodina quarterly by CGSI.
He is a member of the Czech Heritage Club and served on its board. He is currently president of the New Prague Historical Society and the Scott County Historical Society, and a member of Czech Genealogical Society International and the Czech and Slovak Sokol Minnesota.