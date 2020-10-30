The Nov. 3 edition of the Lonsdale Area News Review deadlined ahead of election day. Look for election coverage online at southernminn.com/lonsdale_area_news_review and the Tuesday, Nov. 10 print edition.
During what has become a record-breaking year for early voting in Minnesota, Thursday's appellate court decision to segregate absentee ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day is weighing heavy on the minds of local election officials. Read more
This year, the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District has three supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which takes place Tuesday. Read more
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are headed back to Minnesota Friday, underscoring the importance of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes as they chase the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more
