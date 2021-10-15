Oct. 3

• Received a loud music complaint on Third Avenue NE. Officer sat in the area and heard loud music playing; homeowner warned.

• Took an informational call from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept. on a child custody dispute.

Oct. 4

• Took report from a party being harassed by a neighbor on First Avenue SE. Party advised of options.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a vehicle rollover on Halstad Avenue

• Received a driving complaint of a juvenile operating a dirt bike on the roadway on Delaware Street SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juvenile.

• Took a past action vandalism report on Idaho Street SW.

Oct. 5

• Took two past action damage to property reports on Florida Street SW.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Idaho Street SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Responded to an unresponsive male on Third Avenue SW. Male was deceased, appeared medical related.

• Received report of a juvenile in possession of narcotics on Eighth Avenue NE. Juvenile cited; parents advised.

• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at a business on Central Street East after hours, information only.

Oct. 6

• Responded to a medical on Fourth Avenue SW.

• Received a driving complaint of a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 35 who exited onto Lonsdale Blvd traveling toward Lonsdale. Vehicle turned off prior to Lonsdale.

• Responded to a personal injury accident on Independence Avenue State Patrol investigated crash.

• Officer noticed flames and smoke coming from a grill on Golden Oak Street NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who extinguished the flames.

Oct. 7

• Took report of a neighbor pounding on their door on First Avenue SE. Officer made contact with the neighbor who was advised to stop.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Avenue NE. Vehicle unlocked.

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Dogwood Street NE. No contact made.

• Responded to a medical on Willow Creek Drive SE.

• Responded to a medical on Delaware Street SW.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Drive SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii Street SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Received a driving complaint of a motorist changing speeds and crossing over fog line. Officer located and stopped the vehicle for driving conduct. No impairment detected; driver advised of complaint.

• Took a property dispute report on Bluff Heights Drive SE, parties advised civil.

Oct. 8

• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Main Street North.

• Attempted warrant service on Fifth Avenue NW, no contact.

Oct. 9

• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Drive SE.

• Received report of a suspicious male at a home on Ash Street NW. Officer located the male who was a Realtor and realized he was at the wrong house.

• Received report of tree branches in the roadway causing a road hazard on Independence Avenue. Tree branches removed.

