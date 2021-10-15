Oct. 3
• Received a loud music complaint on Third Avenue NE. Officer sat in the area and heard loud music playing; homeowner warned.
• Took an informational call from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept. on a child custody dispute.
Oct. 4
• Took report from a party being harassed by a neighbor on First Avenue SE. Party advised of options.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a vehicle rollover on Halstad Avenue
• Received a driving complaint of a juvenile operating a dirt bike on the roadway on Delaware Street SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juvenile.
• Took a past action vandalism report on Idaho Street SW.
Oct. 5
• Took two past action damage to property reports on Florida Street SW.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Idaho Street SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to an unresponsive male on Third Avenue SW. Male was deceased, appeared medical related.
• Received report of a juvenile in possession of narcotics on Eighth Avenue NE. Juvenile cited; parents advised.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at a business on Central Street East after hours, information only.
Oct. 6
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Avenue SW.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 35 who exited onto Lonsdale Blvd traveling toward Lonsdale. Vehicle turned off prior to Lonsdale.
• Responded to a personal injury accident on Independence Avenue State Patrol investigated crash.
• Officer noticed flames and smoke coming from a grill on Golden Oak Street NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who extinguished the flames.
Oct. 7
• Took report of a neighbor pounding on their door on First Avenue SE. Officer made contact with the neighbor who was advised to stop.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Avenue NE. Vehicle unlocked.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Dogwood Street NE. No contact made.
• Responded to a medical on Willow Creek Drive SE.
• Responded to a medical on Delaware Street SW.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Drive SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii Street SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist changing speeds and crossing over fog line. Officer located and stopped the vehicle for driving conduct. No impairment detected; driver advised of complaint.
• Took a property dispute report on Bluff Heights Drive SE, parties advised civil.
Oct. 8
• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Main Street North.
• Attempted warrant service on Fifth Avenue NW, no contact.
Oct. 9
• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Drive SE.
• Received report of a suspicious male at a home on Ash Street NW. Officer located the male who was a Realtor and realized he was at the wrong house.
• Received report of tree branches in the roadway causing a road hazard on Independence Avenue. Tree branches removed.