February 16
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
• Responded to a mental health/medical on Fourth Ave. SW.
• Responded to a vehicle off road on Lonsdale Blvd. Owner contacted a tow company.
• Officer checked on a motorist park on the shoulder of the roadway on Independence Ave. Driver having an issue with child misbehaving and pulled over, officer mediated and spoke with the child.
February 17
• Received report of a Lakers Sanitation truck losing glass on the roadway on Fig St. NE. Officer located pieces of broken glass on the roadway and was unable to locate truck.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Officer made contact with the homeowner who advised the officer a child was playing with the phone.
• Responded to a disturbance on 11th Ave. NE. Officer mediated and advised parties involved.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. NW.
February 18
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving after revocation and possession of a controlled substance while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
February 19
• Responded to a residential alarm on 12th Ave. NE. Officers located an unsecured window and made contact with the homeowner. Nothing appeared missing, homeowner believes alarm was set off by a friend of the family.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Office checked on a motorist parked on the shoulder of Ash St. NE. Driver was checking the front of the vehicle due to hearing a noise, no assistance needed.
• Responded to a mental health/medical on Florida St. SW.
February 20
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury accident on 70th St. West.
• Received a parking complaint on Main St. South. Officer unable to make contact with the owner and left a message with owner to move the vehicle.
• Officer had vehicle towed causing a road hazard on Central St. East.
February 21
• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Second Ave. SW.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist weaving on the roadway on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer located the vehicle parked on Central St. East. Officer located the driver who had no explanation for his driving conduct and no impairment was detected.
• Received report of a dirt bike being operated in the area of Idaho St. SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dirt bike.
February 22
• Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer made contact with the homeowner who advised a child was playing with the phone.
• Received a noise complaint of a car alarm going off on Main St. South. Officer checked the area and did not hear any car alarm going off.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Jaycee Park after hours. Occupant advised officer he was just passing time, occupant advised of park hours.
• Received a noise complaint of a car alarm going off on Main St. South. Officers were unable to make contact with the owner. Officers were able to disconnect a battery cable shutting the alarm off.