Nov. 7
• Received request to assist the Montgomery Police Department with a large crowd gathering around an officer while on a traffic stop on Mulberry Ave. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Took a past action vandalism report at Jaycee Park on Arizona Street. NW.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist go in and out of the ditch and continue driving after losing a front tire and another going flat on Central Street. E. Officer located the vehicle, driver cited for careless driving, vehicle towed.
• Responded to a medical on Deer Ridge Court. NW.
Nov. 8
• Received report of a medical on Third Ave. SW. No police response needed.
• Responded to a disturbance on Ash Street. NE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Responded to a disturbance on Glen View DR. SE. Officer mediated; party advised.
Nov. 9
• Issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on First Ave. NE.
Nov. 10
• Received a 911 hang-up on Elm Street. NE. No answer on call back. Officer made contact with the homeowner who reported no one dialed 911.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 15th Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Arizona Street. NW.
• Officer investigated a juvenile incident on Fourth Ave. SW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious occupied vehicle on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Officer checked on an occupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s on Ash Street. NE after hours. Parties advised to move on.
Nov. 11
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Independence Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle which had no plates. Vehicle stopped and later towed after driver was unable to provide proof of ownership.
• Officer spoke with an adult male on 12th Ave. NE for causing a disturbance on a school bus. Male advised not to enter the bus and contact the school with issues.
• Responded to a domestic on First Ave. NE. Verbal only, parties separated for the evening.
• Responded to an alarm on Ash Street. NE. Building secure, false alarm.
• Responded to a domestic on Second Ave. NW. Verbal only, parties separated for the evening.
Nov. 12
• Responded back to a domestic on Second Ave. NW. Verbal only, officer mediated, one party left for the day.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Ninth Ave. NE.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 11th Ave. NE.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Ash Street. NE.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 11th Ave. NE.
• Responded to a medical alarm on Third Ave. SW. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
Nov. 13
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
• Received a loud music complaint on Third Ave. NE.
Nov. 14
• Responded to an alarm on Commerce DR. SE. Officer located an open door, building cleared finding nothing suspicious. Owner arrived and secured door.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in the traffic lane on Garfield Ave. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. SE. Contact was made, female was OK.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Drive. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Nov. 15
Officer spoke to a property owner regarding an ordinance violation on Ash Street. NE.
• Received request for an escort to remove property on Second Ave. SW, property removed without incident.
• Responded to a medical on Main Street. S.
• Responded to a disturbance on Main Street. S. Officers mediated; one party left for the evening.
Took information regarding a missing dog on Fourth Ave. NE.
Nov. 16
• Assisted the Lonsdale Building Inspector with construction workers not stopping work after being requested due to no permit on Golden Oak Street. NE. Work had stopped prior to officer arrival.
• Responded to a medical on Arizona Street. SE.
Nov. 17
• Received a parking complaint on Fourth Circle DR. SE, vehicle chalked.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash Street. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a car/deer accident report on Main Street. S.
• Received report of a loose dog on Birch Street. NE. Officer was unable to catch the dog.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SE. On call back caller having phone issues.
Nov. 18
• Received request for an escort to remove property on Main Street S. Property removed without incident.
Nov. 19
• Officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle parked at Casey’s after hours on Central Street. E. Information only.
• Received report of suspicious person turning off the reporting parties’ water on Third Ave. SW. Officer checked the area not locating anyone, water was back on.
• Officer located an open-door during business checks on Florida Street SE. Officer located an employee still inside working.
• Responded to a theft of motor vehicle in progress on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer located and stopped the vehicle on Railway Street. NW. An adult female from Plymouth was arrest for theft of motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Received report of a suspicious male at Casey’s on Central Street E. Officer busy on previous call, incident handled by the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept.
• Received report of a sick raccoon in a garage on Grand Ave. SW. Raccoon removed and dispatched.
• Took a past action suspicious activity report on Fourth Ave. NW, information only.
• Received request to assist on a child custody dispute on Connecticut DR. SE, party advised of option.
• Responded to a disturbance on 12th Ave. NE. Officer mediated; one party left for the night.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Court. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Nov. 20
• Responded to Fourth Circle Dr. SE on a mental health issue. Female transported to the hospital.
• Responded to an alarm at the Lonsdale Clinic on 15th Ave. SE. Building found secure, false alarm.
• Received request to check on an unoccupied vehicle parked at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the owner who was coming to get the vehicle.