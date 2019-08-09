Rachel Holicky has been chosen as Tri-City United Pool Super Guard for May through August. She is the daughter of Dean and Beth Holicky and has been working for the pool for four years and also teaches swimming lessons at TCU pool.
Rachel is the oldest of three. She has a brother, Casey, and a sister, Katelyn. Her family has a cattle farm, which she loves. Rachel enjoys taking care of the cattle because it gives her practice for schooling. She also has been working at Kind Veterinary Clinic in St. Peter for a year.
Rachel graduated from TCU High School in May and will attend attending South Dakota State University to major in Animal Science. After SDSU she plans to go to University of Minnesota to get her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.