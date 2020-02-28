Alexander Baker-Bender of Lonsdale, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's College of Agricultural and Life Science with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology following the December 2019 commencement.
Alexander Baker-Bender graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison
