Lonsdale resident Theresia Miller was acknowledged to Benedictine College's dean's list for the last semester ending May 7, 2019.
Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List.
Lonsdale resident Theresia Miller was acknowledged to Benedictine College's dean's list for the last semester ending May 7, 2019.
Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.