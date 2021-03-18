March 7
Took report of a lost wedding ring on Cottonwood St. NE.
Received report of a rotten egg smell in the area of Pond View Dr. SE. Officer unable to locate source of odor.
March 8
Received a 911 hang-up on Deerview Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer attempted warrant service on 12th Ave. NE, no contact made.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at the Archery Range after hours on Garfield Ave. Occupants were just out for a drive, advised of park hours.
March 9
Officer noticed an open door to a business on Florida St. SE. Nothing appeared suspicious, door secured, key holder notified.
Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Central St. West.
March 10
Took report of a child custody issue on Second Ave. SW, party advised civil.
Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received another 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. On call back, caller reported having issue with phone.
March 11
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Colorado St. SE. Officer made contact with the male who stated he was fine.
Responded to a medical on Colorado St. SE.
Received request from the New Prague Police Department to check the area of Railway St. NW for a female regarding a property dispute. Officer checked the area not locating the female.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist crossing the fog line on Central St. East. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received a barking dog complaint on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer made contact with the owner who was advised of complaint.
March 12
Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received a burning complaint on Tomah Ct. NW. Owner warned and put the fire out.
March 13
Took a past action theft report on Main St. North.
Took a past action theft report on Industrial Dr. SE.
Received report from a homeowner hearing a suspicious voice inside the home on Dogwood St. NE. Homeowner had left the home prior to officer arrival; officers checked the home and found the home secure.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW after hours. Occupants advised of park hours.
Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. West.