October 6
• Took a past action vandalism report on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Building was secure, key holder notified.
• Took a gas drive-off report on Ash St. NE.
• Officer checked the welfare of a female on Florida St. SW after not showing up for an interview, no contact made.
• Received report of two possible juvenile runaways that left an address in a vehicle on Third Ave. SW. Officer located the vehicle with two juveniles that were listed as runaway’s. Juveniles were released to a parent.
• Responded to an alarm on Ash St. NE. Building found secure, message left with a key holder.
October 7
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on First Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
October 8
• Responded to a residential alarm on Dogwood St. NE. Home secure, homeowner advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Arizona St. NW. Officer made contact with the owner who advised child was playing with the phone.
• Took a past action vandalism report on Dogwood St. NE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Elmore Ave. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
• Received request to check on a child on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer located and stayed with the child until a parent arrived home. Parents forgot about the two hour early out of school.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Responded to a possible assault/threats on Central St. East. After further investigation, incident was unfounded.
• Responded to a disturbance on Main St. North. Officer located a female attempting to retrieve some property. Officer assisted with retrieving property.
• Received report of several suspicious juveniles on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juveniles.
October 9
• Assisted with a civil issue on Main St. North.
• Took an animal bite report on Eighth Ave. NW.
• Received a burning complaint on Main St. North. Officer spoke with the homeowner who was burning particle board close to a vehicle. Homeowner put fire out upon request and advised.
October 10
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the roadway traveling towards Lonsdale on Independence Ave. Motorist went west on 70th ST. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Dept. advised.
• Received request to assist with a child visitation due to past threats on Birch St. NE. Officer met with the reporting party who was advised the visitation had been cancelled.
• Took a fraud report on Colorado St. NW.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
• Took a past action theft from vehicle on Ash St. NE.
October 11
• Received request to check on a vehicle parked for two hours with the flashers on in the area on Ninth Ave. NE. Vehicle had broken down and owner had called for a tow.
• Took a restraining order violations report on Fifth Ave. NE. Report forwarded to the County Attorney for review.
October 12
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with two females fighting on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Officer noticed a tree branch in the roadway on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer removed the tree branch with the assistance of a neighbor from the roadway.