December may be the season of giving — but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood this holiday season. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Rice County from Dec. 16-Jan. 4 include:
Faribault — noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Faribault, 902 17th St. SW; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at First English Lutheran Church, 204 Second St. NW.
Morristown — noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. S.
Northfield — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at Northfield Area Family YMCA, 1501 Honeylocust Drive; 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at City Light Church, 2140 Hwy. 3 S. or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who’ve recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.