December 8

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an intoxicated male refusing to leave Brewster’s on 50th St. West.

• Took a criminal damage to property report on Main St. North.

• Received request for an escort to remove property on First Ave. SE. Property removed without incident.

• Officer had vehicle towed for several on street parking violations on Florida St. SW.

• Received report from a party receiving harassing communication on Hickory St. NE, party advised of options.

December 9

• Took a property damage accident report on Central St. West.

• Officer checked on a motorist parked on Garfield Ave. Driver was having vehicle issues.

• Received request to check on a suspicious male pacing back and forth in the parking lot of Casey’s on Central St. East. Officers located the male who was waiting for a ride.

December 10

• Received a 911 hang-up on Idaho St. SW. On call back, caller stated it was a misdial.

• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.

• Responded to an alarm on Central St. East. Officer cancelled, alarm set off by employee.

• Received request from the Carver County Sheriff’s Dept. to make contact with a party on First Ave. SE requesting a phone call, no contact made.

• Officers arrested an adult female on First Ave. SE for violation of a harassment restraining order.

• Took a juvenile runaway report on Cottonwood St. NE. Juvenile later returned home.

December 11

• Responded to a domestic on Seventh Ave. NW. Parties separated and advised.

• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Delaware St. SE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. SW. On call back, caller advised it was an accidental dial.

• Took a fraud report on 16th Ave. SE.

December 12

• Responded to a residential alarm on Florida St. SW. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.

• Took a fraud report on Singing Hills Dr. SE.

• Received a driving complaint of a motorist almost causing an accident on Independence Ave. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

• Officer located a loose dog on Garfield Ave. Officer was able to locate the owner and return the dog.

• Responded to a residential alarm on Seventh Ave. NW. Alarm set off by a family member, false alarm.

• Responded to a property damage accident on 10th Ave. NW. Adult male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

December 13

• Assisted motorist that ran out of gas and was in the traffic lane on Fifteenth Ave. SE.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.

• Received a driving complaint or a motorist driving fast on Deerview Ct. SE. Officer located the driver who was warned about his driving conduct.

December 14

• Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Ash St. NE.

• Received request to check several addresses for a juvenile runaway out of Le Sueur County. Juvenile was not located.

