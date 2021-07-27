The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply this month, all who come to give Aug. 1-15, 2021, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming opportunities
Faribault
Friday, Aug. 6 — 4 to 9 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 2nd Ave. NW
Sunday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N
Wednesday, Aug. 11 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St.
Northfield
Friday, Aug. 13 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S