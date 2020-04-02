TCU Community Education has cancelled all classes and events for the month of April and patrons are being notified. For those with a question about a class or event, TCU Community Ed recommends calling before you venture out.
Flow yoga online
Stay balanced through these difficult times with an online yoga class, led by Missy, certified by the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) as a Group Fitness Instructor with an emphasis in yoga, who will email each participant a Zoom link before each class. Those interested can register for the entire session or drop-in each night for $10. Drop-ins must register by 3 p.m. the day of class. All levels are welcome. Modifications will be offered so each participant can choose to make the poses easier or harder. Each class will end with a series of relaxation poses. Be sure to have a yoga mat and wear clothing designed for movement.
Evolve fitness online
Evolve Fitness Montgomery brings an atmosphere for letting loose, getting energized, toning up and above all having fun. Classes for adults and students grades nine and older, designed for all fitness levels. All classes led by Becki Lundquist, certified instructor with over 10 years of experience. Classes are ongoing from 6:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 8:45 a.m. Saturdays. Those interested can join any time by purchasing an unlimited monthly option of $50 per month, a punch card at $65 for 10 classes or $35 for five classes or the walk-in rate of $8 per class. Registration and payment can be completed online. Email questions to Becki at evolvefitnessmontgomery@gmail.com.
Artsy glass painting and wine charms - rescheduled
Bring in your wine glasses, vases or any pieces of glass to embellish with paint and creativity. In this class, Tracy will show participants how to paint flowers, patterns, shapes and any other ideas to add "pizzazz" to your decorative pieces. So, grab some drab items from your china cabinet, storage, or old garage sale finds and bring them in for some beautification. As a bonus, wood wine charms will be available to decorate too. Registration can be completed online. Full bar will be available. Class is held at Rustic Farmer on Main, 213 1st St S.