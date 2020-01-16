The New Prague Area Schools Board of Education is accepting applications from residents of Independent School District #721 who are interested in serving on the School Board to fill a vacant director's position created by a resignation. The appointed person will serve until Dec. 31, 2020.
Legal Requirements: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have been a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, be an eligible voter, and cannot be a convicted sex offender.
Meetings: School board meetings are twice a month – typically the second and fourth Mondays of each month. A list of 2020 meetings can be found on our School Board Meeting And Work Session Schedule web page. There also may be special meetings and committee meetings to attend.
Application Materials due by 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020:
A letter of application that includes the following:
Name, address, email address, and phone number
Answers to the following questions:
What do you see as the role of the School Board and your role as a School Board member?
Identify and describe how you would address what you believe are the district's two or three most important issues.
Describe your previous professional and/or volunteer activity in the local community as well as involvement in activities or programs sponsored by New Prague Area Schools.
Why are you interested in serving on the School Board?
Enclose/attach a current resume
Submit written materials to Janelle Sasse, Board Secretary at 410 Central Avenue North, New Prague, MN 56071
Please Note: All applications and any accompanying information will be considered public information.
Interview and Selection Process:
A list of qualified candidates will be published on the board agenda posted on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
A maximum of six candidates will be interviewed on Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Central Education Campus located at 410 Central Avenue North in New Prague.
If more than six qualified applicants apply, School Board members will nominate candidates to be interviewed at the start of the meeting.
At the conclusion of the interviews, the board will make a selection.
The board will vote to make the official appointment on Feb. 24 and the selected candidate will be sworn into office on March 9.