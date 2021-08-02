The Czech Heritage Club will hold its August program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 Birch St NE, Lonsdale. All Czech Heritage Club members and the public are invited to attend. The free program will be a “History of Lonsdale” presented by Steve Vosejpka.
Czech Heritage Club holds 'History of Lonsdale' program Aug. 17
