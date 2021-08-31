Coats for Kids program

The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf got a boost for their annual backpack program this year. In addition to the back to school supplies distributed to LAFS families, the Lonsdale Knights of Columbus donated several boxes of new winter coats. The goal of the Knights Coats for Kids program is to ensure no child is left cold in the winter season. (Photo courtesy of Lonsdale Knights of Columbus)

Recommended for you

Load comments