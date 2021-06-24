June 13
Responded to an intoxicated person on Second Ave. SW. Party was transported to the hospital.
Officer observed an open door to a vehicle on Delaware St. SW. Officer made contact with the owner who didn’t notice anything missing and believes it was left open.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. SE, no contact made.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Independence Ave.
Received a 911 hang-up on Hickory St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
June 14
Received report of a natural gas line hit by construction workers on Delaware St. SW. CenterPoint Energy contacted.
Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on 11th Ave. NE. A deceased male was located inside. Death appeared to be from natural causes.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Took report of a missing female on First Ave. SE. Female was located at an address in Prior Lake.
June 15
Responded to a medical on Pond View Dr. SE.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. SE. Female transported to the hospital.
Officers arrested an adult male for felony possession of a controlled substance while on a traffic stop on Ash St. NE.
June 16
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Alabama St. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Cottonwood St. NE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Elm St. NE.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Lonsdale Ct. NW, vehicle unlocked.
June 17
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Heritage Dr. SW.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. SW.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Colorado St. SW.
Received a parking complaint of construction workers blocking mailboxes on Delaware St. SW. Officer spoke with the contractor who was going to advise the employees.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central St. West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
June 18
Officer suspected vehicle parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on-street parking on Harvest Dr. SW, vehicle chalked.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Hill Crest Ln. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Pond View Dr. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Deerview Ct. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Deerview Dr. SE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Willow Creek Dr. SE.
Received request from the homeowner to check there home for damage due to being out-of-town on Third Ave. NW. Home checked; homeowner advised.
Received report of contractors on a roof of a home with no one home on Third Ave NE. Officer made contact with the contractors who had permission from the homeowner.
Received report of contractors on a roof of a home with no one home on Third Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the contractors who had permission from the homeowner.
Took a fraud report on Fourth Ave. SW.
Responded to a neighbor dispute on 11th Ave. NE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist swerving all over the road on Halstad Ave. Officer located the vehicle parked on Birch St. NE. No impairment detected; driver stated he was lost.
Officer noticed an occupied vehicle parked at Sticha Park on Industrial Dr. SE after hours. Occupants advised of park hours and left upon request.
June 19
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Seventh Ave. NW.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a farm accident on 60th St. West.
Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported and accidental dial.
Received a noise complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Property owner advised of complaint and told to keep volume down.
Responded to a disturbance on Eighth Ave. NE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.