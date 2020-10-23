October 11
Responded to a fire at the compost site on Garfield Ave. Fire extinguished by the Lonsdale Fire Department.
Received report of a suspicious female in the area of 10th Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the female.
October 12
Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took a past action theft report on 15th Ave. SE.
October 13
No incidents reported.
October 14
Received a burning complaint of leaves on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised of city code and to take the leaves to the compost site.
Received complaint of several juveniles throwing a ball at a motorist on Independence Ave. Juveniles took off after the motorist turned around. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juveniles.
Received report of a loose dog on 12th Ave NE. Officer located the dog and was returned to the owner.
October 15
Responded to a medical on Elm St. NE.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Responded to a fire alarm on First Ave. SE. No smoke or flames found, false alarm.
Received report of a dog running loose in the area of Harvest Dr. SW. Officer located the dog along with the owner who was warned for dog running at large.
October 16
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Eighth Ave. NE. Vehicle had left prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Took a past action theft of multiple police support sign at the police department.
October 17
Responded to a residential alarm on Heritage Dr. SW. Homeowner reported alarm set off by family member.
Received an illegal dumping of leaves in the dumpster at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW. Officer located the party who dumped the leaves who returned and removed the bag of leaves.
Took an illegal dumping report on First Ave. SE.
Officer spoke with a male on Main St. North about burning leaves. Male advised to put fire out and take the leaves to the compost site.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical at the Flying J on Bagley Ave.