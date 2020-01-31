“The North American Indian” Edward S. Curtis photographic exhibit will be on display through February at the Arts and Heritage Center, 201 First St. N, Montgomery.
The Arts and Heritage Center is open Thursday and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The national known Edward S. Curtis documented 80 Native American tribes in the Western United States through photographs, recording their music, myths and religion, history, back in the 1890’s through 1920’s. He grew up in Le Sueur County, Cordova Township where he built a camera using a stereo-opticon lenses his father brought back from the Civil War.
After moving with his family to Washington State, Edward S. Curtis began preserving the Native American culture through photographs and text and he and his team produced 20 volumes which were subscription printed of the 80 tribal nations, took 40,000 photo negatives using the old fashioned camera. There will be 60+ of these photographs on display as well as other artifacts at this exhibit.
Curtis is unknown in the local area, but is recognized nationally for his thirty years of documentation of the Native American culture of the Western Indian Nations. Please join us at the Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center in January and February.