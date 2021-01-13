Karen's Mystery Quilt Adventure — Attendees won't know what the final project will look like until the last stitch has been made. Clues are sent either by US mail or email. Follow the weekly directions in the clues in the safety of your own home and by the end of nines weeks (sometimes a little longer) you will have a completed quilt or quilt top. Class ends with a show and tell to be held in Montgomery or online.
To register or for more information visit tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home.