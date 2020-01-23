January 12
• Took a fraud report on Central St. East.
• Took information of a found dog found on 11th Ave. NE. Dog was later returned to the owner.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on 70th St. West. Officer located the vehicle and arrested the driver for driving under the influence of alcohol.
January 13
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. SW.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Second Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
January 14
• Responded to a medical on Willow Creek Dr. SE.
• Officer responded to Mackenthun’s on found property, property returned to owner.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 12th Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a fraud report on Delaware St. SW.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE, parties separated and advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of First Ave. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone and was unable to make contact with the caller on call back.
January 15
• Responded to a personal injury accident on Central St. East.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial DR. SE. Alarm was accidentally set off.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on First Ave. SE. Owner decided to wait for spare key to arrive.
• Officer checked on a vehicle off road on Independence Ave. Vehicle unoccupied and not a road hazard.
• Received report of a strong smell of marijuana coming from an unknown apartment on First Ave. SE. Officer detected an odor of marijuana and was unable to determine which apartment the smell was coming from.
• Officer issued a citation to a property owner on Colorado St. NW for an ordinance violation.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Ninth Ave. NW. Male was not home and information was referred to another agency.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported it was an accidental dial.
• Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Building secure, false alarm.
January 16
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
January 17
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. NE. Child playing with phone, no emergency.
• Officer provided warning lights while a vehicle was towed out of the ditch on Independence Ave.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Deer Ridge Ct. NW, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area on Upper Arizona St. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
January 18
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 45th St. West.
• Took a property damage accident report on Railway St. NW.
• Received reported of a vehicle off road on Independence Ave. Vehicle was towed out.