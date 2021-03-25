The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation places and times
Faribault
Tuesday, April 6 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Academy, 105 Third Ave. SW
Thursday, April 15 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
Lonsdale
Wednesday, April 7 — 1 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
Monday, April 5 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Culver's, 960 S. Hwy. 3
Monday, April 12 — 1 to 6 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St.
Tuesday, April 13 — Noon to 6 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St.
Wednesday, April 14 — Noon to 6 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St.