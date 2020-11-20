November 8
• Responded to a residential fire alarm on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. No smoke or flames located, faulty detector.
• Officer located a loose dog on Main St. South. Dog returned to the owner.
• Responded to a disturbance on 15th Ave. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.
• Took a past action theft from vehicle on Delaware St. SW.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
November 9
• Received request for an escort to remove property on 15th Ave. SE. Property removed without incident.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Main St. North. Officer made contact with the male who stated he was OK.
November 10
• Officer checked on a vehicle off road on Railway St. NW. Owner had contacted a tow.
• Officer checked on another vehicle off road on Railway St. SW. Vehicle was unoccupied and not a road hazard.
• Received request to check the welfare of a homeowner on Glenview Dr. SE due to garage door being open. Officer made contact with the owner who forgot to close the garage.
• Took a past action burglary report on Second Ave. NW.
November 11
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported having issues with the phone.
• Took report of an unwanted person on Seventh Ave. NW.
• Took a past action assault report on 11th Ave. NE.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Dogwood St. NE. Officer made contact with the male who stated he was OK.
November 12
• Responded to a medical on Arizona St. SE.
• Officer spoke with a property owner on Glenview Dr. SE regarding several ordinance violations. Owner advised items would be removed within a week.
• Received report that a vehicle slid into the roadway on Colorado St. NW. Officer made contact with the owner who moved the vehicle.
• Received report of another vehicle parked in the roadway on Sixth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the owner who moved the vehicle.
November 13
• Took a damage to property report on Eighth Ave. NE, parties advised civil.
• Responded to a disturbance on Fifteenth Ave. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Parties had separated prior to officer arrival. Reports forwarded to County attorney for disorderly conduct.
November 14
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Seventh Ave. NW.
• Took two separate reports of vehicles gone through on Fourth Ave. SW.
• Received request for a funeral escort on Central St. Escort provided.
• Took a property damage accident report on Ash St. NE.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Took information of a vehicle rummaged through on Fourth Ave. SW.