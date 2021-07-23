July 11
Officer checked on an open door to a business on Fifth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the owner who just opened.
Took a harassment report on Singing Hills Dr. SE, parties advised.
July 12
Responded to a mental health incident on 15th Ave. SE. Party denied medical, family advised.
Took a possible probation violation on Ash St. NW, probation officer advised.
Received request to check the welfare of a dog on Alabama St. SE. Officer checked on the dog who appeared fine.
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Received request from the Farmington Police Department to check an address on Bluff Heights DR. SE for a female that took a child without permission. Female and child located; Farmington Police advised.
Received a 911 hang-up on 10th Ave. NE. Officer was unable to make contact with the caller.
July 13
Responded to a medical on Dogwood St. NE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 40th St. West.
Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
July 14
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a burglary alarm on Garfield Ave.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central St. East. Officer located the vehicle parked, driver stated windshield fogged up and was having an issue seeing out the window.
Responded to a medical on 11th Ave. NE.
Received report of a found motorized scooter on 10th Ave. NE, owner located.
July 15
Took a past action theft report on Willow Creek Dr. SE.
Took report from a party receiving a harassing message on Pond View Dr. SE, party advised of options.
Responded to a medical on Colorado St. NW.
July 16
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 60th St. West.
Received report of a juvenile operating an ATV on the roadway on Main St. South. Officer located the juvenile who was escorted home. Parents advised on ATV laws and license requirements.
Received a fireworks complaint on Second Ave. SW. Officer checked the area and spoke with a male who denied shooting any fireworks. Male reported the fireworks were north of his location.
July 17
Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received report of three juveniles looking into vehicles on Florida St. SE. Officer located the juveniles who stated they were just looking at the vehicles. Juveniles advised vehicles on private property and left upon request.
Responded to a medical on third Ave. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.