Varsity Spring 2021

Wrapping up its regular season on a high note, the New Prague High School Varsity Bowling Team advanced to the Super Regional Tournament and competed at the Minnesota State AA Tournament. The varsity team finished its regular season 12-0 season and was ranked No. 1 in the state for the season end. New Prague also had two teams in the junior varsity part of the conference. The JV Red team participated in the JV State Tournament and finished 10th. Regular season results for JV Red are 11-1 and 6-6 for JV Black. Varsity bowlers are Marcus Kajer, Max Deluca, Adam Pankow, Aidan Henkel, Billy Dopp and Hunter Pomije. JV Red bowlers are Hunter Gall, Brianna James, Bailey Spangenberg, Layton Oleson, Collin Malecha, Isaiah Padratz and Claire Jacobson; JV Black bowlers are Brecken Hanson, Gabe Podratz, Hendrix Mavity, Jacob Pexa, Nolan Balk. Coaches are Al Pankow, Darin Pomije, Steve Huiras, Mitch Kajer. (Photo courtesy of NPHS Bowling Team)

