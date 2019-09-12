The Lonsdale Police Department has become the latest medication disposal site commonly known as Take It To The Box.
The medication disposal box is a safe way to get rid of those unused medications sitting in the medicine cabinet. By disposing of unused medication it prevents that accidental exposure to a child, or that temptation a teenager, family friend or relative might have. Flushing medication down the toilet is also not a safe way of disposing medication as it eventually ends up in our lakes and streams. The Lonsdale Police Department recommends that all medication be in a secure location.
What’s accepted?
Prescriptions, over-the-counter and pet medication from households. Pills, liquids and lotions.
Things not accepted?
Needles, Sharps, IV bags, liquid chemotherapy drugs, and no medical equipment.
The medication disposal box is located at the lobby of the Lonsdale Police Department 115 Alabama St. SW, Lonsdale and open between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays. Anything after hours will have to be scheduled with an officer by calling 507-744-2300.