The 2019 Be-A-Mazed Corn Maze celebrates one of nature’s most amazing survival stories the American Bison. Montgomery Orchard owner Scott Wardell tells us that this design makes a wonderful maze experience.
The purpose of the maze design is to entertain and teach people about this creature that once dominated the great plains and woodlands of North America. The Minnesota Bison Association will be helping kick off this year’s design, making a (free to customers) presentation on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Families and guests will be part of their interactive event.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a maze design that makes its way through six acres of adventure. There are 10 trivia stops focused on facts about the American Bison throughout the maze.
The maze opens on Saturday, Aug 31 and is divided into two sides. Tickets allow you into the entire maze, however, parents of small children might select just one side to keep their visit under one hour.
Apple picking season is under full swing at Montgomery Orchard with State Fair, Zestar, and Sweet Tango apples available for customers.
The Cider Haus is also open with a new batch of Hard Cider and Wine. Ask about the cider house's award winning Plum Crazy wine and Cranberry Crush cider.
Scott Wardell and his wife, Barb, opened Montgomery Orchard 14 years ago, and the Be-A-Mazed Corn Maze will be in its 10th season. The goal of Montgomery Orchard is to “provide great outdoor experiences for families.” The Wardells also offer a 1.5 mile hay ride at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, but space is very limited so come early to make sure you get a seat!
Montgomery Orchard is located at 15953 State Hwy. 99, halfway between St. Peter and Faribault, on State Hwy. 99. State Hwy. 99 is open to the orchard.