Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Faribault
Monday, May 17 — 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 Sixth Ave. SW
Friday, May 21 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 Fourth St. NW
Monday, May 24 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 43, 112 Fifth St. NE
Tuesday, June 1 — 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 902 17th St. SW
Thursday, June 3 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive
Friday, June 4 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 Second St. NW
Thursday, June 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 141 Sixth St. NW
Lonsdale
Wednesday, June 2 — 1 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Morristown
Monday, May 17 — 1 to 7 p.m., Community Center, 402 Division St.
Northfield
Wednesday, May 19 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Tuesday, June 1 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Hwy. 3 S
Friday, June 11 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S