October 13
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on Independence Ave. Officer located the vehicle on 70th St. West. Driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Responded to a house fire on Hill Crest Ln. SE. No flames found but had an odor of smoke possibly coming from the furnace.
• Responded to Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE on two males causing a nuisance. Males had left prior to officer arrival.
• Received report of a found dog found on Ninth Ave. NE. Dog returned to the owners.
• Responded to a fire alarm on First Ave. SE. No fire or smoke found, false alarm.
• Received report of two suspicious males attempting to break into an apartment on First Ave. SE. Officer located the two males, one male was arrested for probation violation and transported to detox. Other male was advised to return home.
October 14
• Received report of a loose dog on Eighth Ave. NW. Owner advised who was going to have a family member put the dogs inside.
• Officer checked the area of Ninth Ave. SW on a report of a possible natural gas smell. Officer checked the area not smelling any natural gas.
• Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Third Ave. NE.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. NE.
October 15
• Took an extra patrol request.
• Took a fraud report on Third Ave. SW.
October 16
• Officer noticed a vehicle possibly in violation of the on-street parking ordinance on Singing Hills Dr. SE, tires marked.
• Received report of a past action suspicious vehicle (blue Minivan) in the area of Florida St. SW while children were getting on the bus. Caller advised officer will check the area the following morning and next Monday.
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the gas pumps for the past hour at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Owner was waiting on funds from a friend to pay for the gas, advised to move vehicle to a parking spot.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Dogwood St. NE. Officers made contact with the male who was OK.
October 17
• Officer removed pumpkins from several roadways.
• Received request to check on a meeting occurring at City Hall on Central St. West. Caller wanted to make sure they were safe. Officer checked on the EDA meeting and everyone was fine.
• Officer sat in the area of Florida St. SW checking for the suspicious vehicle from the previous day report, no vehicle located matching the description.
• Responded to a female under the influence causing a disturbance at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Female was located at Fifteenth and Connecticut DR. SE. Female was under the influence of alcohol and release to a friend.
• Assisted the Rice County Social Services on a child protection incident on Main St. South.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
• Took a restraining order violation at the police department.
October 18
• Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.
• Responded to a disturbance on Dogwood St. NE. Officer mediated, parties then separated.
• Responded to a medical on 12th Ave. NE.
October 19
• Responded to a medical on Connecticut Dr. SE.
• Officer spoke with several individuals attempting to feed a fox on Halstad Ave.
• Received report of someone at the police department with a found dog. Dog was found in the county, advised to return the dog.
• Received report of a male dumping a basketball hoop at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW. Witness on the scene was able to provide the officer enough information to identify the male. Officer was unable to make contact with the male. Citation was mailed for illegal dumping to a male from Kilkenny.