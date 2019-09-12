September 1
• Responded to a residential alarm on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Alarm set off by family member, false alarm.
• Received report of fireworks going off in the area of Fourth Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area and did not observe any fireworks going off.
• Received an extra patrol request.
September 2
• Responded to a medical on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Received a driving complaint of several juveniles operating a golf cart on 12th Ave. NE. Officer located the golf cart, owner warned for having no permit and advised on driving complaint.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male driving in the area of Lonsdale. Male was later located and OK.
September 3
• Received report of a found dog found on Tom Jirik Ct. NW. Dog was returned to the owner.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a domestic on 100th St. West.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Cottonwood St. NE. Female transported to the hospital.
September 4
• Officer located an open door during business checks on Industrial Dr. SE. Nothing suspicious found, key holder notified.
• Officers arrested an adult male on a felony warrant from Pennington County South Dakota while on a traffic stop on 15th Ave. SE.
• Received report of a child possibly dropped off at the wrong bus stop on Fig St. NE. Officer brought child home to a parent, child was supposed to stay after school and not get on the bus.
• Officer assisted a motorist broke down on the side of Lonsdale Blvd. Officer gave motorist a ride to Car Quest to get a part to fix vehicle.
• Officer had Steel/Waseca Power Company contacted after noticing a split power pole on Halstad Ave.
September 5
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 15th Ave. SE.
• Responded to a mental health crisis on 15th Ave. SE. Patient transported to the hospital.
• Received report to check the welfare of a suspicious person in the area of Garfield and Pond View Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
• Took information of a missing dog on Elm St. NE. Dog was later located.
• Officer check on a male walking down the middle of the roadway on Main St. North. Male was walking to a friend’s house from the bar. Male appeared fine and knew where he was going.
September 6
• Officer located an adult male at Trenda Memorial park after hours. Male advised of park hours and left upon request.
• Officers spoke with a property owner on Elm St. NE regarding empty beer cans in the street. Officers also took a report of a missing person from there party.
• Officer located several intoxicated people walking on Dogwood St. NE. Officer gave them a ride to the friend’s house.
• Took a past action vandalism report on Main St. North.
• Took an alleged child maltreatment report from Carver County. Under investigation.
• Officer located a small child riding a bike on Eighth Ave. NE with no parent supervision. Officer followed child home and spoke with a family member. Report forwarded to Social Services.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Officer checked on a female outside at Mackenthun’s after hours. Female was waiting for a friend.
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle at Kalina Park after hours. Occupant was playing Pokémon, occupant advised of park hours and left upon request.
September 7
• Received a noise complaint on 12th Ave. NE. Homeowner warned and told to turn music down.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on First Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the male who was ok.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. East, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Main St. North.
• Took a restraining order violation on Eighth Ave. NW. Report forwarded to County Attorney for review.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Golden Oak St. NE. Officer checked the area and spoke to several people outside who did not hear any dogs barking.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
• Responded to a domestic on 11th Ave. NE. Verbal only, parties separated.