This fall Tri-City United Community Education will be sending out a postcard highlighting fall programming the week of Aug. 24. Some catalogs are printed and will be available for viewing at city offices, banks and a few businesses in Montgomery, Lonsdale, Le Center and Kilkenny.
Since a lot of classes are online, TCU is able to partner with other cities to bring participants a larger variety of classes. Some classes available are Ring the Bell Fitness, Evolve Fitness and Slow Flow Restorative Yoga.
Ring the Bell Fitness — All you have to do is bring your goals, a willingness to work hard every time and a positive mindset to take on all of our challenges! Each day you will get workout options, pick the one that is most beneficial for you. COVID-19 safety guidelines followed. Led by coach Andrew Meier and held in the TCU High School Fitness Room. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Evolve Fitness — Classes for adults and students grades 9+, DanceFit and FusionFit are high intensity workouts consisting ,of dance-aerobic cardio, strength training, and stretching to sculpt lean muscle and crush calories. Popular music and approachable, fun moves combine to transform your body, boost your mood and ignite your energy. Designed for all fitness levels, Evolve Fitness Montgomery brings an atmosphere for letting loose, getting energized, toning up, and above all having fun. Classes are ongoing.
Slow Flow Restorative Yoga — Slow yoga followed by restorative poses. Improve flexibility, balance, and strength while reducing stress. All levels welcome! Modifications will be offered. Bring a yoga mat, a yoga blanket or a beach towel and two yoga blocks. Yoga mats and blocks will be available for purchase the first night of class. Wear clothing designed for movement.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Health screening questions will be asked before each class also. Drop ins are $10 per night, but six must be registered to hold the class.
See tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home for more information.