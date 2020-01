At the Jan. 23 City Council meeting, Jay Nieson of Waste Management presented the Knights of Columbus with a $366.75 check for recycling 24.45 tons of cardboard/mixed paper. Since the beginning of the Green Team program, 1,322,000 pounds of material has been recycling and Waste Management had contributed $19,233 to various civic organizations serving as the Green Team. Pictured is Nieson, left, presenting the check to Mayor Tim Rud of the Knights of Columbus. (Photo courtesy of Joel Erickson)