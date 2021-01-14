January 3
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop involving a male with a felony warrant on Lonsdale Blvd.
January 4
Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked on Industrial Dr. SE with the flashers on. Vehicle was unoccupied, information only.
January 5
Received a 911 hang-up on Deer Ridge Ct. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
January 6
Received report of a suspicious vehicle on Sunset Ct. SE. Officer located the vehicle, information only.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Trcka Park after hours. Driver advised of park hours and left upon request.
Officer assisted the Raptor Center with capturing an injured eagle on Independence Ave.
Responded to a fire alarm at Trondhjem Church on Garfield Ave. No fire or smoke detected, issue with fire alarm.
January 7
Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St NE.
January 8
Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle with a door open on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the owner who forgot to shut the door.
Took report of a suspicious drone in the area of Dogwood St. NE. Officer checked the area and did not locate any drone.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Received report of two parties entering a porta party on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer located two juvenile males inside, one juvenile was cited for possession of small amount of marijuana. Juveniles were released to a parent.
January 9
Responded to a domestic on Eighth Ave. NW. Officers arrested an adult female for domestic assault.
Took report from a party being harassed on Cottonwood St. NE. Party provided with options.
