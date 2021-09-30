Nuvera held a fiber Internet expansion launch in Webster Sept. 16 with local and regional representatives, as well as the Nuvera team celebrating construction projects bringing faster and more reliable fiber Internet speeds to the rural areas around Webster in Rice County.
This project is an example of many expansion projects supported by state funds. One of the five Minnesota Border to Border Grants that Nuvera received for 2021 was for the Webster area. The fiber overbuild will bring Gigabit speeds to approximately 230 previously unserved homes, farms and businesses.
“We are thrilled to partner with the state and county and others in places where the mailboxes are a little bit further apart. You all help us go deeper into the rural communities with fiber and we appreciate that,” said Nuvera President and CEO Glenn Zerbe. While Zerbe credited the state grants with supporting Nuvera’s efforts to reach the goal of touching all its service areas with fiber Internet, he also underscored the resources that Nuvera, itself, is putting into each of these projects.
“We want to make sure rural communities, rural households, rural families and farmers have what they need. That’s very important to me,” said MN Rep. Todd Lippert. “Broadband is at the top of my list. We’ve all seen how critically important broadband is.”
Nuvera hosted a similar launch a few weeks ago in the Welch area and will host two more, celebrating additional fiber internet expansion projects, in New Ulm and Hutchinson before the end of September.