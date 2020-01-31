Tilden named to St. Cloud State University dean's list Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jan 31, 2020 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kyleigh Tilden was named to the St. Cloud State University's dean's list for the 2019 fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Voluntary Subscription Most Popular Articles ArticlesTCU Superintendent Preisler announces summer retirementGALLERY: Minnesota Millwork & Fixtures named Lonsdale Business of the YearWith 2 confirmed cases in the U.S., coronavirus raises fearsArea man dies in Hwy. 19 crashLonsdale preps for 2020 street, park projectsOld Town Lonsdale group collecting Main Street's historyExhibit shows historic Le Sueur County photographer, including landmark Native American worksThreads of Hope Counseling offers tips to help children cope with changesLonsdale Police report Jan. 12 -18Channel One to end distribution to Food From the Heart Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 31 Ring the Bell Fitness Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 Storytime Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Feb 1 Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School's 2nd Annual Hibernation Celebration Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Sustainable Farming Association Cannon River Chapter Conference Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Bagels & Birds Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Around the Web Iowa 4th-graders score one point above the national average on math 4-year colleges in Iowa now charge $9,364 in tuition and fees 4-year colleges in Minnesota now charge $11,834 in tuition and fees Feu et Glace: 31st Annual Anchorage Folk Festival in the rearview Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists