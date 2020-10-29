Jack Kortes of Lonsdale completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August. Kortes earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in exercise and sport scienc: sport management, with honors.
Jack Kortes earns degree from Wisconsin-La Crosse
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Northfield college students, some of whom once supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her quest to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, gathered Sunday in Riverside Park to hear her speak. Read more
Updated
In what ways have your personal experiences influenced your desire to serve on the School Board? Describe the unique insight, relating to education, that you would bring to the board. Read more
Updated
If elected to the Board of Commissioners, what will be your top priority and why? Read more
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.