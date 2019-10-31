Tri-City United Community Education recently held its fall dog obedience class for dogs 8 weeks old and up in the Montgomery Middle School shop area.
The class was for both beginning obedience and a refresher or next step for those who attended the obedience class last session in spring. Class included basic dog obedience and commands for sit, lie down, come, stay, heal, etc. Dogs learned to socialize and listen to their handler while everyday distractions occur around them. Dogs came in costume for their last class.
The class was taught by Dianne Lamont, who has been training and showing dogs of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years. She also has an AAS degree in Veterinary Technology from Iowa Lakes Community College.
View all upcoming TCU Community Ed. classes at tcu2905.us/page/4231.