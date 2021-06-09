Josephine Hyde of Lonsdale and Becca Mead of Webster, were named to the St. Cloud State University 2021 spring semester dean's list.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Lonsdale Area News-Review E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Josephine Hyde of Lonsdale and Becca Mead of Webster, were named to the St. Cloud State University 2021 spring semester dean's list.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.