The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Oct. 15:
Faribault
Oct. 4: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1920 NW Grant St.
Oct. 9: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Oct. 10: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Oct. 16: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Oct. 17: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
Lonsdale
Oct. 2: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
Oct. 1: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sterling Drug, 700 Division St. S.
Oct. 7: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.
Oct. 9: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Allina Health Northfield Clinic, 1400 Jefferson Road
Oct. 9: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway