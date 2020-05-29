Tri-City United High School seniors were presented awards and scholarships at their school’s annual awards night Wednesday, May 20. The following students were recognized for their achievements:
Academic/leadership awards
Presidential Awards: Brandon Balma, Frank Doyle, Madison Gilbertson, Ben Heyda, Heather Johnson, Ariana Krautkremer, Ashley Meyer, Carolyn Mikel and Maxwell Tillema
Athletic and fine arts awards
Tri-Athlete Male: Hunter Rutt
Tri-Athlete Female: Erica Jackson
Tri-Artists: Carolyn Mikel and Audrey Wasiloski
Corporations, companies and others
Rice County Farm Bureau: Michael Sticha $500
Seneca Foods Corporation: James Krautkremer $500, Andrew Trnka $500, Chase Vargo $500
Family
Edward H. Schultz "Golden Choices": Sophia Franek $1,250
Tim Connolly Memorial Scholarship: Geena Ehlers $2,000, Brandon Balma $1,000, Frank Doyle $1,000, Sophie Franek $1,000
Michael "Carp" Sery Memorial Scholarship: Jose Reyes $1,000
Alice Cemensky Memorial Scholarship: Jordan Squires $1,000
Norbert Cemensky Memorial Scholarship: James Krautkremer $1,000
Charles and Margaret Traxler Family Scholarship: Ashley Meyer $2,500 (four-year renewable)
Wilfred N. and LaVonne A. Goettl Agriculture Scholarship: Andrew Trnka $500
Le Center Class of '02 Adam Zeulch Memorial Scholarship: Sydney Walters $250
Military enlistments
Tucker Beard — United States Marines
Brandon Zellmer — United States Army
Montana Bly — Army National Guard
Alexis Freeman — Army National Guard
Isaiah Velarde — Army National Guard
Other scholarship and award recipients
Mateo Alonso: Cobber Edge Award $1,000 four-year renewable, Concordia Excellence Scholarship $17,000 four-year renewable, Concordia grant $10,700 four-year renewable
Brandon Balma: Iron Range Scholarship $3,000 four-year renewable, Minnesota Association of Honor Societies $500
Emily Borchardt: Lonsdale Ambassadors Scholarship $1,500, St. Catherine Grant $3,050, St. Catherine Alexandria Scholarship $26,000
Katelyn Brown: Drama Department Award
Tanner Desmond: Eagle Scout Award
Frank Doyle: Legacy Scholarship $1,000 four-year renewable, St. John's University Scholarship $1,500 four-year renewable, Music Scholarship $4,000 four-year renewable, Academic Achievement Scholarship $28,000 four-year renewable
Grace Factor: Bethany Lutheran Award $12,000 four-year renewable
Jasmine Fournier: Subway Scholarship
Sophie Franek: Kolacky Days Royalty $2,500
Josephine Hatlevig: Kolacky Days Royalty $3,000
Ben Heyda: Promising Student Scholarship $1,000, Eagle Scout Award
Brooke Holicky: Catholic United Financial $300
Tyler Hollom: Eagle Scout Award
Brandon Jenson: Eagle Scout Award
Heather Johnson: NDSU Provost's Award $6,000
Ariana Krautkremer: MVEC $1,000, UMD Best of Class Scholarship for half tuition
Rafael Lopez: Competed in National for Weight Lifting
Mikayla Malecha: Minnesota Utility Contractor's Association Scholarship, Saxton Family Scholarship $1,000
Carolyn Mikel: All-State Musician Scholarship $1,500, Sister Monica Laughlin Music Scholarship $4,000 four-year renewable, St. Scholastica Benedictine Scholarship $25,000 four-year renewable, All-State Choir member, Franciscan LEAD member
Cole Nickolay: Food Safety Certification of Minnesota
Allison Ruger: Lonsdale Ambassadors Scholarship $1,500
Jesus Ruiz: Paul L. Rucker Scholarship $10,000, Gustavus Adolphus Dean's Scholarship $104,000
Sydney Sartori: University of Minnesota 2020 Scholarship $2,020
Caitlyn Smith: President's Honorary Scholarship $750, Housing Support Scholarship $2,000, Midwest Student Exchange Scholarship $3,300
Victoria Soukup: Kolacky Days Royalty $2,000
Jordan Squires: Milford White Scholarship $3,000, Augustana Leadership Award $1,500, Augustana Renewable Scholarship $14,500 x 4 years
Turner Staupe: Eagle Scout
Andrew Trnka: Mausopust King $500, Eagle Scout
Isabella Truman: St. Thomas $31,500
Sydney Walters: Cannon Valley Saddle Club $500, SMSU College Now Scholarship $4,000, SMSU Vice President's Scholarship $8,000
Audrey Wasiloski: St. Scholastica Bendictine Scholarship $25,000 x 4 years
Brittany Williams: Lonsdale Ambassador's Scholarship $1,500
Service organizations
American Red Cross: Brandon Balma $500, Carolyn Mikel $500, Ariana Krautkremer $500, Jose Reyes $250, Sophia Franek $250, Emily Borchardt $250, Deacon Finkenbiner $250
Minnesota School Counselors Association: Carolyn Mikel $500
Montgomery American Legion Post #79: Ethan Houn $500, Jayden Houn $500, Ariana Krautkremer $500
American Legion Leonard Duffney Memorial: Victoria Soukup $500
Boys State: Frank Doyle $1,000
Sons of the American Legion: Victoria Soukup $500, Ben Heyda $500
Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary Unit #79 Girls State: Victoria Soukup $500
Le Center VFW Post 1803: Brandon Balma $1,000
Le Center VFW Post 1803 Auxiliary: Hunter Stevens $500
Montgomery Area Fire Department: Ariana Krautkremer $500, Sophia Franek $500, Frank Doyle $500, Brooke Holicky $500, Andrew Trnka $500
Montgomery Knights of Columbus Council #1573: Frank Doyle $500 (includes $100 in Memory of George Korbel), James Krautkremer: $500
Montgomery VFW Leonard Duffney Memorial: Brandon Balma $500
Lonsdale Lions Club: Carolyn Mikel $250, Jose Reyes $250
Veseli Area Lions Club: Dawson Pint $500, Ellie Singleton $500
Lonsdale SnoWizards: Brandon Balma $750, Deacon Finkenbiner $750, Carolyn Mikel $750, Ryan Mikel $750, Cohl Paggen $750, Dawson Pint $750, Michael Sticha $750
Tri-City United Dollars for Scholars Administered Scholarships
Le Center Community Club: Geena Ehlers $1,000, Jena Weiers $750, Adam Fredrickson $500
Le Center Lions Club: Jordan Squires $500, Carter Olsen $500
Gordan Ganfield Memorial Scholarship: Giselle Sanchez $500
Marvel E Siehndel Memorial Scholarship: Jena Weiers $500, Adam Fredrickson $500
Joshuah Neubauer Memorial Scholarship: Erica Jackson $250, Geena Ehlers $250, Carolyn Mikel $250, Jordan Squires $250
Dr. Charles Beer Memorial Education Scholarship: Jordan Squires $1,000
Dr. Charles Beer Memorial Science Scholarship: Ashley Meyer $1,000
Dr. Charles Beer Memorial Medical Scholarship: Cohl Paggen $1,000 renewable for 4 years
Alice Rademacher Hoskins Memorial Scholarship: Ariana Krautkremer $500
Miles and Orelle Bowler Memorial Scholarship: Carter Olsen $500, Geena Ehlers $500
Our Future in Auto, Truck & Ag Repair: Andrew Trnka $300
Pepsi Scholarships: Ryan Mikel $300, Madison Gilbertson $300, Emily Borchardt $300, Heather Johnson $300, Jose Reyes $300, Erica Jackson $250, Holly Schendel $250
Richard Weisgerber STEM Scholarship: Ashley Meyer $1,000
George and Ceil Feipel Trust Scholarships: Carolyn Mikel $600, Brandon Balma $600
Tri-City United Dollars for Scholars Scholarships: Madison Gilbertson $250, Heather Johnson $250, Jose Reyes $250, Dawson Pint $500
Tri-City United High School
TCU Basketball Boosters: Erica Jackson $200, Grace Factor $200, Chase Vargo $200
TCU Wrestling Boosters: Brandon Balma $500
TCU Titan Volleyball Club: Holly Schendel $250
TCU Education Association: Frank Doyle $300, Ryan Mikel $300, Kaitlyn Lindblom $300, Geena Ehlers $300, Carolyn Mikel $300, Jordan Squires $300
Pathway to Individual Determination Scholarship: Isabella Truman $500
TCU Educator of the Year: Mr. Barry Schmidt