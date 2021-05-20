Memorial Day Lonsdale

Members of the Lonsdale American Legion Honor Guard salute during the 2019 Memorial Day ceremony. (File photo/southernminn.com)

On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, the Lonsdale American Legion Honor Guard will hold a memorial ceremony at:

• Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery in Veseli at 9 a.m.

• Trondhjem Cemetery in Lonsdale at 9:45 a.m.

• Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

There will be a ceremony at the Lonsdale Area Veterans Memorial at 11:15 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the memorial ceremonies will be held at the American Legion.

There will be a luncheon (free will offering) at the Lonsdale American Legion Post 586 following the ceremonies. All are invited to attend.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments