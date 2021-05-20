On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, the Lonsdale American Legion Honor Guard will hold a memorial ceremony at:
• Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery in Veseli at 9 a.m.
• Trondhjem Cemetery in Lonsdale at 9:45 a.m.
• Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a ceremony at the Lonsdale Area Veterans Memorial at 11:15 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the memorial ceremonies will be held at the American Legion.
There will be a luncheon (free will offering) at the Lonsdale American Legion Post 586 following the ceremonies. All are invited to attend.