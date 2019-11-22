Montgomery’s Torchlight Parade and Fireworks event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 starting on the north end of First (Main) Street. Plans are underway to make it bigger and better than ever, celebrating 27 years this holiday season, with a parade of approximately 50 lighted floats.
Participating in the parade this year will be the musical groups of the Schell’s Hobo Quartet, the Govenaires marching band of St. Peter, Lakelander Chorus, Tri-City United High School Drum Line, the Amazing Hoopsters and the Tri-City United Dance Team. Also riding in the parade will be Max Budin, a Holy Redeemer fourth-grader who designed the event’s commemorative button, as well as two Tri-City United second-graders, Vanesa Ayala Sanchez and Cameron DeJoy who were chosen as 2019’s junior grand marshals.
The parade, which lasts about 45 minutes, will head south starting at Boulevard and First streets and end at the Montgomery Library, the corner of First Street and Oak Avenue. Capping off the evening there will be a fireworks show choreographed to holiday music, one block south of the library, starting at roughly 7:30 p.m.
“This event has become the kickoff to the holiday season and is a highlight for the city of Montgomery and surrounding communities,” said committee member Lynn Heinzig. “If you like lights, a great parade, and fireworks choreographed to holiday music, this is the place to be!”
Many local businesses and organizations will be providing food and refreshments on the parade route. Anyone interested in participating in the parade or being a sponsor for this event may contact Neaner Kriha at 507-364-5408 or Jake Keohen at jake.keohen@respyro.com. For more information, check out Montgomery Torchlight Parade & Fireworks on Facebook.