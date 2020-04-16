April 5
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Eighth Ave. SW.
April 6
Received request from the Rice County Jail to make a victim notification on 15th Ave. SE, no contact made.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Delaware St. SW.
April 7
Assisted a homeowner locker out of their house on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer was able to get the door open.
Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Dr. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received a 911 hang-up on Alabama St. NW. On call back, child was playing with the phone.
Issued notice of ordinance violation on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
April 8
Arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Independence Ave.
Took a past action theft report on Harvest Cir. SW.
Assisted with a civil issue on Glen View Dr. SE.
Received report of mud on the roadway on Willow Creek Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the contractor who was sending someone out to clean up.
Received report of a male causing a disturbance at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Officers located the male who was upset with the store for not selling him tobacco without an ID.
Officer checked on a vehicle parked on Arizona St. SE with the dome light on. Officer made contact with the owner who was having issues with the dome light.
April 9
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Received request to check on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Calvary Cemetery on Idaho St. Officer made contact with the occupant who was on a conference call and practicing social distancing. Occupant advised of complaint and asked to take conference call to another location and left.
Took report from a party receiving harassing phone calls on Ash St. NE. Party advised to block number.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Colorado St. NW.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Third Ave. NW.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Eighth Ave. NW.
April 10
Officer observed homeowner burning leaves on Fifth Ave. NE. Homeowner advised to take leaves to the compost site.
Officers noticed a suspicious male with wet and muddy shoes on Pond View Dr. SE. Male advised officers he was not causing trouble and out for a walk. Male was identified and left in a vehicle.
Received report of a male that took off running after being spotted by a homeowner on Overlook Dr. SE. Officers believe it was the same male from previous incident. No crimes were reported in the area, information only.
Responded to a medical on Main St. South.
April 11
Responded to a neighbor dispute over the property line on Fourth Ave. NW. Parties advised civil.
Received report of a suspicious male in the area of Birch St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
Received a medical call on Birch St. NE. No response by officer unless requested by paramedics.
Received request to check the welfare of a juvenile female on Overlook Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the parents and the child and everything was OK.