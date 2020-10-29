Lifeguard Training takes place over Thanksgiving break for those interested in being a lifeguard and having a local job. Participants must be 15 years old before the final date of the class.
TCU pool in Montgomery will have lifeguard openings for the upcoming summer and school year swim season.
Register by Nov. 13 so organizers can order supplies. Call Dorothy Dinwiddie at 507-357-4716 for more information. Times/dates may vary as organizers try to work with students' activities.
See tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home for more information.
Czech Straw Ornament Online Class
Since straw was available in every household it was one of the most popular materials to create various seasonal decorations including Christmas ornaments. They also stand out against the green branches of the tree at Christmas. Classes are 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10 and 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12. Class limit is 6 and kits must be ordered by Nov. 14
Order online sokolmn.org/straw-ornament-class.