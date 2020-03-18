March 8
Responded to a domestic on First Ave. SE. Adult male was arrested for assault and transported to detox.
Received report of several kids playing inside a home under construction on Harvest Dr. SW. Kids had left prior to officer arrival, officer secured the door.
Received complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle on Florida St. SW. Officer located the vehicle and the music was turned down, owner advised.
March 9
Assisted owner locked out of her house on 10th Ave. NE.
March 10
Took an illegal dumping complaint on Fourth Ave. SE. Officer removed and disposed of items.
Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Building secure, key holder notified.
March 11
Officer suspected vehicle parked on the street for over 48 hours on Main St. South, tires marked.
Received report of a loose dog chasing geese in the area of Willow Creek Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Willow Creek Dr. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Arizona St. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Colorado St. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Main St. South
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on First Ave. SE
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on First Ave. NE
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Dogwood St. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Dogwood St. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Cottonwood St. NE.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Independence Ave.
Officer noticed personal garbage dumped at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW. After further investigation, officer located the owner who was cited for illegal dumping.
March 12
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Cottonwood St. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Cottonwood St. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Elm St. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Seventh Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Ninth Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Ninth Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on 10th Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on 10th Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on 11th Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on 11th Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on 12th Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on 12th Ave. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Ash St. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
Took a past action theft report on Main St. North.
Took a fraud report on Deer Ridge Ct. NW.
Responded to a mental health/medical on 12th Ave. NE. Female transported to the hospital by ambulance.
March 13
Received report of a couple juveniles acting aggressively towards other juveniles at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North. Officer spoke with the two juveniles about their behavior.
Officer cited the owner of vehicle parked on the street for over 48-hours on Main St. South.
March 14
Officer arrested an adult female for possession of a controlled substance and violation of the ignition interlock on Lonsdale Blvd.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
Responded to a residential alarm on 10th Ave. NE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist over the center line almost causing an accident traveling towards Lonsdale on Independence Ave. Officer located and stopped the vehicle, driver stated he was almost hit by an oncoming vehicle, no impairment detected, driver advised.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Eighth Ave. SW. Officer was unable to make contact with anyone on call back. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Received an animal complaint of several dogs charging a women while walking her dog on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer located the women who advised the dogs were just barking. Dog owners advised of complaint.