September 29
• Received a noise complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the owner and advised to keep noise down.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Responded to a fire alarm on Pond View Dr. SE. Alarm set off by exhaust smoke, false alarm.
• Took report of suspicious activity on a social media account on Harvest Dr. SW.
• Responded to an unknown alarm on 15th Ave. SE. Building secure, alarm was reset by the key holder.
September 30
• Took report from a party receiving threatening messages coming from a juvenile on 10th Ave. NE. After further investigation no threats made.
• Officer noticed a suspicious male running with no shoes and legs covered with mud on 15th Ave. SE. Male identified and stated he was chasing down his ride and ran through a wet area.
• Attempted warrant service on Main St. South, no contact made.
• Officer cited a property owner on Main St. South for failure to comply with ordinance notice.
October 1
• Took an illegal dumping report on Delaware St. SE.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ash St. NE. On call back, child was playing with the phone.
• Officers arrested an adult male on Lonsdale Ct. NW for a past action assault.
• Took a harassment report on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Responded to a medical on Tom Jirik Ct. NW.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle driving around the block revving the engine on Third Ave. SE. Officer located vehicle unoccupied and parked, information only.
October 2
• Took information of an unwanted tenant on First Ave. SE, party advised civil.
• Received report of a wondering fox that appears sick on Idaho St. SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the fox.
• Officer attempted warrant service on Colorado St. NW, no contact made.
October 3
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury accident on Shieldsville Blvd.
• Officers arrested an adult male for providing officers with a false name, driving after suspension and having a Department of Corrections felony warrant while on a traffic stop on 15th Ave. SE.
October 4
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious male on Grace St. North.
• Received a barking dog complaint on 12th Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area for some time and did not hear any dogs barking.
• Received report of a possible disturbance in the area of Dogwood St. NE. Officer checked the area not locating any disturbance.
• Took a past action assault report on Idaho St. SW.
October 5
• Received report of a barking dog on Second Ave. SW. Officer located the dog and was unable to make contact with the owner. Officer made contact with owner later and advised.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Fourth Ave. SE, no contact made.
• Took a harassment report on Fourth Ave. NW.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Fourth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the male who was sleeping and OK.
• Took a juvenile runaway report on Florida St. SW. Juvenile was later located.